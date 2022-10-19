 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heffley, Peggy, 70. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Heffley, Peggy, 70. Broken Arrow, Customer Service for AT&T. Died Friday, October 7. A celebration of life will be held by the family on October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Life Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Floral Haven

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert