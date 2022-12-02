 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Heckenkemper, Bettie Jo, 88. Tulsa, retired administrative assistant. Died Tuesday, November 22. Funeral Mass 10 AM Monday at Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

