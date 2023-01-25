 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Heatwole Jr., Reuben J., 87. Tulsa, Petroleum Engineer with Vanco Engeering. Died Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Vistation 2-4 pm Sunday, Southlawn Chapel. Funeral Service, 10 am, Monday, at First Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Chapel

