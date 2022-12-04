 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Healey, Jacqueline W., 92. Tulsa, Owner

Healey, Jacqueline W., 92. Tulsa, Owner of Heirloom Crystal and China. Died Sunday, November 27, 2022. Memorial Service, 1pm, Monday at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Rose Chapel. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233

