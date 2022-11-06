Hayes, Delores Jane, 88. Tulsa, homemake

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hayes, Delores Jane, 88. Tulsa, homemaker. Died Saturday, October 29, 2022. Memorial Services: 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 12, 2022 at God's Shining Light Church in Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

