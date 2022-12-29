 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hawkins, Harvey Lewis, 81. Ramona

Hawkins, Harvey Lewis, 81. Ramona, Retired commercial building contractor. Died Sunday, December 25. Viewing/Visitation - Tursday, December 29, 12-2 PM with funeral service following immediately after at 2 PM, both at Joyce Johnson Ministries, 11226 N Garnett Rd, Owasso. Johnson, Sperry.

