Hawkins, Harvey Lewis, 81. Ramona, Retired commercial building contractor. Died Sunday, December 25. Viewing/Visitation - Tursday, December 29, 12-2 PM with funeral service following immediately after at 2 PM, both at Joyce Johnson Ministries, 11226 N Garnett Rd, Owasso. Johnson, Sperry.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.