Hausher, Daniel, 92. Tulsa, Personnel Specialist, Corps of Engineers. Died Tuesday, January 24. Rosary: 7 p.m., Thursday, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel; Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Friday, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church; Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel
