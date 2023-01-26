 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hausher, Daniel, 92. Tulsa, Personnel Specialist, Corps of Engineers. Died Tuesday, January 24. Rosary: 7 p.m., Thursday, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel; Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Friday, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church; Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

