Hauke, Juergen (Joe), 81. Tulsa

Hauke, Juergen (Joe), 81. Tulsa, Carpenter. Died Thursday, October 6, 2022. Memorial Service 10:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Schaudt Funeral Service in Tulsa. Schaudt Funeral Service Tulsa

