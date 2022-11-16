 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hastings, Shirley, 87. Tulsa, Retired

Hastings, Shirley, 87. Tulsa, Retired: Clerical, Pipeline Insurance Benefit Fund. Died Saturday, November 12. Funeral: 11:00 am, Thursday.. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

