Haskell. Higginbotham, Leroy, 87. U.S. Army Veteran and Retired Land Surveyor . Died Friday, August 26th. Visitation: Monday, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm with family present from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, Haskell. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.