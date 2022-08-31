 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Haskell, Formerly of Tulsa

Haskell, Formerly of Tulsa. Hedrick, Virginia, 85. Retired Real Estate Agent & Property Manager. Died Saturday, August 27th. Visitation, Wednesday from 1:00 to 8:00pm with family present from 6 - 8:00pm, at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Funeral, 2:00pm Thursday, at First Assembly of God Church Haskell. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home

