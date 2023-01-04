Hartman, Raymond George, 75. Talala, Retired Truck Driver and Air Force Veteran. Died December 31, 2022. Visitation will be Noon to 8:00 pm, Thursday at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home Chapel.
