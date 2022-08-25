 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hartin, Dr. James, Died Monday, August 2

  • 0

Hartin, Dr. James, Died Monday, August 22. Visitation will be Sunday, August 28 from 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Interment will be at Green Hills Cemetery in Sapulpa, immediately following the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert