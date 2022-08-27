 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hartin, Dr. James, 84. Optometrist and Lieutenant Colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Died Monday, August 22. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 4-7pm at Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11am in the chapel at Smith Funeral Home. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery, under the Veteran's Pavillion, in Sapulpa, immediately following the service. Smith Funeral Home

