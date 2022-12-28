 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hart, Greta Lee, 92. Tulsa, Distributor for Shaklee Corporation. Died Thursday, December 22. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 3 pm, Friday, January 6, 2023 at Floral Haven Chapel . Floral Haven Funeral Home

