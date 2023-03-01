Harrison, Leroy, 84. Sand Springs, Maintenance Foreman Gilcrease Museum, US Army Vet. Died Tuesday, February 28. Visitation will be held at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service from 12 to 7 pm, Friday, with family receiving friends from 4 to 7 pm. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
