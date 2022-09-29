Harrisberger, Martha Jeanne, 87. Owasso, Retired Tulsa Public Schools Teacher. Died Sunday, September 25.. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday,, in The Alsup Chapel at the Baptist Village in Owasso. A time of visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. Mowery
