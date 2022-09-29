 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harrisberger, Martha Jeanne, 87. Owasso,

  • 0

Harrisberger, Martha Jeanne, 87. Owasso, Retired Tulsa Public Schools Teacher. Died Sunday, September 25.. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday,, in The Alsup Chapel at the Baptist Village in Owasso. A time of visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. Mowery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert