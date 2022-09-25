 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harris, Hansel Gene, 80

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Harris, Hansel Gene, 80. Okmulgee, US Air Force Veteran and Aircraft Mechanic. Died 09/21/2022. Visitation 5-8 Monday@ funeral home; service 2 PM Tues @ True Life Tabernacle in Bixby. McClendon-Winters (Beggs)

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert