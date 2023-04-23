Harris (Fries), Mary A., 81. Wagoner, OK. Died Tuesday, April 18. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, from 5-7 pm, with Rosary following at 7 pm, at Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner. Service will be 10 am, on Wednesday, April 26, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner, Ok. Shipman Funeral Home
