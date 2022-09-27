 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Harrell, Mike "Cowboy", 65. Tulsa

Harrell, Mike "Cowboy", 65. Tulsa, Concrete Contractor. Died Monday, September 19th. Viewing will be from 12-8PM on Tuesday at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, at Calvary Cemetery, 9101 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

