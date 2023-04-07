Harper, Billie Buel, 96. Sperry, Senior Management Development Specialist and Coast Guard Veteran. Died Saturday, March 25. Viewing/Visitation - Sunday, from 4 - 6 pm, at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Celebration of Life - Monday, April 10, at 10 am, at Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry
