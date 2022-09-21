Harmon, Phyllis Jean, 78. Tulsa, Medical Supply Sales. Died Sunday, September 18. Visitation 5-7 pm, Friday, September 23rd at Floral Haven. Graveside Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 24th at Floral Haven Garden of Prophets. Floral Haven Funeral Home
