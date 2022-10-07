 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Harger, Eunice, 88. Sapulpa, Owner

Harger, Eunice, 88. Sapulpa, Owner/operator in Welding and Manufacuring. Died Tuesday, October 4. Visitation Friday, from 4-7pm in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa. Funeral service will be Saturday, at 11am at the Light House Church 1541 W 71st street, Tulsa. Smith Funeral Home

