Harbin, Imogene, 97. Chandler, 35 year elementary teacher for Bristow Public Schools, Delta Kappa Gamma member, Lincoln County Historical Society Board Member. Died Sunday, February 5. Funeral services held at 2 pm, on Friday, at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel, Chandler, OK with burial at Parkland Cemetery, Agra, OK. Services in care of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler, OK
