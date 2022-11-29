 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hanson, Leighton J, 72. Beggs, OK

Hanson, Leighton J, 72. Beggs, OK, Retired Army Veteran. Died 11/14/2022. Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at Enid Cemetery, Enid, OK..

