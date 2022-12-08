 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hannah, Janice, 85. Claremore, Teacher.

  • 0

Hannah, Janice, 85. Claremore, Teacher. Died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Celebration of Life, Saturday, 1:00 PM, Verdigris United Methodist Church, Claremore, OK. Rice Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert