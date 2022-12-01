Haney, J.V., 89. Tulsa, retired teacher, coach and broadcaster. Died Wednesday, November 23. Viewing 1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Thursday with family present from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks. Service 10:00 A.M. Friday, University of Tulsa Lorton Performance Center. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service, Jenks
