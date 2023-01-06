 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hanes, Susan, 65. Broken Arrow, Oral Roberts University Benefits Specialist. Died Sunday, January 1. Memorial Service: Friday, at 1:00PM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

