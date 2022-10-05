 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hancox, Jon, 73. Claremore, Mechanic at PSO. Died Sunday, October 2. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Claremore, Ok. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service

