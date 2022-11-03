Hampton, Patricia Kay "Patty", 75. Owass

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hampton, Patricia Kay "Patty", 75. Owasso, Arvest Trust Company President and CEO. Died Saturday, October 29. Services pending. Mowery

