Hammons, Loretta E., 93. Northlake, Earl

Hammons, Loretta E., 93. Northlake, Early Childcare Director/Homemaker. Died Wednesday, January 25. Visitation is schedule for 5-7 pm, Thursday, February 2, and viewing Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Memorial service, 10:30 am, Saturday, February 4, at Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby. Moore's Southlawn

