Hammond, Jim, 86. Tulsa, Contract Negotiator for the Army Corps of Engineers. Died Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Friday, January 20, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church 7431 E. 91st St.. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

