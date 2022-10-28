 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hamm, Phyllis, 92. Muskogee, Retired

Hamm, Phyllis, 92. Muskogee, Retired Spool Winder at Zebco. Died Friday, October 14. Funeral services at 12pm Saturday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Broken Arrow, Burial to follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Depew. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

