Hamm, Phyllis, 92. Muskogee, Retired Spool Winder at Zebco. Died Friday, October 14. Funeral services at 12pm Saturday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Broken Arrow, Burial to follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Depew. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
