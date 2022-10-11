 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hames, Regina, 64. Jennings, Housekeeper at Cleveland Manor. Died Tuesday, October 4. Service will be held 10 am Tuesday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

