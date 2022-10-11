Hames, Regina, 64. Jennings, Housekeeper at Cleveland Manor. Died Tuesday, October 4. Service will be held 10 am Tuesday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.