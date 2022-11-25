 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hamby, Peggy Lynn, 71. Berryhill

Hamby, Peggy Lynn, 71. Berryhill, Custodian at Berryhill Public Schools. Died Tuesday, November 22. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at New Home Freewill Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon Funeral Service

