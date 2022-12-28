 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hall, Ronald, 65. Tulsa, Senior Director - Business Development. Died Friday, December 23. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30th at 10 am at Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel located at 5757 S. Memorial Dr. Tulsa, OK 74145. Graveside following at Floral Haven Cemetery located at 6500 S. 129th E. Ave in Broken Arrow, OK. Schaudt Funeral Service

