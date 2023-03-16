Hall-King, Cheryl, 74. Tulsa, Senior Commercial Escrow Officer. Died Monday, March 13. A reception will take place from 4-8 pm, Friday, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service: 5757 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145. Schaudt Funeral Service
