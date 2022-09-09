Tulsa. Hale, Truman, 76. Wine and Spirits Broker and USMC Veteran. Died Tuesday, September 6. Memorial Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, at Ablaze Church, 4901 S 177th E Ave. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
