 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hair, Patricia, 88. Tulsa, Nurse. Died

  • 0

Hair, Patricia, 88. Tulsa, Nurse. Died Wednesday January 18. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7 pm. A graveside ceremony will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert