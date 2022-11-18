 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Haggard, Clayton, 63. Broken Arrow, Commercial Insurance Salesman. Died Tuesday, November 15. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 10am, Saturday at Woodlake Church, Bixby.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

