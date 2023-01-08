 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gruenwald, Stephanie Lynn (Goss), 63

Gruenwald, Stephanie Lynn (Goss), 63. Owasso, OK, Home Health Aide. Died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Viewing/Visitation - Sunday, January 8, 2023, 1pm-5pm, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service - Monday, January 9, 2023, 11 AM, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

