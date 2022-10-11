 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Griffith, Charlsie, 90. Tulsa, Retired Blue Cross & Blue Shield Credit Union Manager. Died Thursday, October 6. Visitation: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Mark Griffith Memorial's - Westwood Chapel. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, at the Red Fork Baptist Church in Tulsa. Mark Griffith Memorial - Westwood Chapel

