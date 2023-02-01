 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Griffing, Dale, 46. Tulsa, Communication

Griffing, Dale, 46. Tulsa, Communications Specialist in the military and U.S. Army veteran. Died Monday, January 30. Private family services will be held at a later date. Floral Haven Funeral Home

