Gregory, Nadine, 89. Formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in McKinney, TX, Petroleum Secretary. Died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Visitation will be 5-7PM, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 948-663-2233

