Greer, H. Marian , 101

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26
Greer, H. Marian , 101. Tulsa, Bookkeeper-Flower/Gift Shop. Died Monday, September 19, 2022. Private Family Services. Moore Southlawn Chapel

