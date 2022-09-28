 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Green, Timothy Harold, 70

Green, Timothy Harold, 70. Claremore, OK, retired machinist and Navy Veteran. Died Monday, September 19, 2022. Memorial service, Friday, September 30, 11:00 AM Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry.

