Green, Mike, 74. Former resident of Tuls

Green, Mike, 74. Former resident of Tulsa. , Served Tulsa with his yard maintenance and janitorial services . Died October 17, 2022. Service at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Coweta November 12 at @2:00pm. Cards can be sent to PO BOX 941 JenksOK74037
