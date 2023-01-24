 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Green, Kathleen F., 98. Jenks, PBX

Green, Kathleen F., 98. Jenks, PBX Operator. Died January 19, 2023. Visitation/Family to receive friends, 4pm-6pm Wednesday. Funeral service 1pm Thursday, Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel. Moore Funeral home, Southlawn Chapel

