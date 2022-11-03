 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Green, Jackilyn D. , 87. Tulsa

Green, Jackilyn D. , 87. Tulsa, Commercial Banker. Died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

