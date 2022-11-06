 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Gray, John Wayne , 80. Tulsa, Retired

Gray, John Wayne , 80. Tulsa, Retired US Army Colonel & Realtor. Died 10/29/2022. Memorial Service 2:00PM Monday Asbury Church Mason Chapel. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care

